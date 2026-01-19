Stroud completed 20 of 47 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions in the Texans' 28-16 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday. He added 11 rushing yards on two carries.

The two teams combined for eight turnovers in cold, wet conditions at Foxborough, and Stroud accounted for half of them, including a pick-six by Marcus Jones in the second quarter. It was a disappointing end to a promising year for Houston, but Stroud's seven giveaways in two playoff games will be a big point of discussion during the offseason. The QB ended his third NFL campaign with 3,041 passing yards and a 19:8 TD:INT during 14 regular-season games while completing a career-high 64.5 percent of his passes.