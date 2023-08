Stroud completed two of four passes for 13 yards and an interception in Thursday night's 20-9 preseason-opening win over the Patriots.

Stroud started in his first NFL action, but he was sacked and picked off on his opening drive. The second pick in this year's draft played only two series before turning over duties to backup Davis Mills. While it was a less than ideal exhibition debut for Stroud, he could see more extended time in Houston's second preseason game against Miami next Saturday.