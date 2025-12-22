Stroud completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown while gaining no yards on four rush attempts in Sunday's 23-21 victory over Las Vegas.

Stroud failed to follow up last week's three-score outing with another strong fantasy performance in Week 16. The 23-year-old returned to his game-manager style of play where he protected the football and did just enough on offense to secure victory for Houston. The Ohio State product's modest totals resulted in him failing to extend his streak of throwing for 200 or more yards to four games. Stroud's low ceiling in fantasy makes him a middling option for Week 17 in a road matchup against the Chargers.