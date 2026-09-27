Stroud completed 16 of 27 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 10 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Colts.

Houston's offense struggled for a second consecutive week in the absence of top wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring). Stroud threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau in the second quarter, but the Texans dropped to 0-3 for the second consecutive season. Houston bounced back to finish 12-5 in the 2025 regular season, but climbing out of an early hole again won't be easy, especially with the offensive line struggling to create running lanes or protect Stroud, who has been sacked 10 times through three games. Stroud will try to get off the schneid in an all-Texas Week 4 home game against the Cowboys.