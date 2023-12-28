Stroud was a full practice participant Thursday and confirmed that he'll start Sunday's game against the Titans after clearing concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud was unable to practice in any fashion in Weeks 15 and 16 after sustaining the concussion in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets, but he's made rapid progress in his recovery over the past few days. After missing a second straight game in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns, Stroud was back on the field Wednesday as a limited practice participant, with head coach DeMeco Ryans noting that the quarterback had reached "Phase 4" of the five-step protocol. Stroud then took another step forward Thursday by returning to a full-contact practice, and he was also cleared by an independent neurologist at some point during the day to pave the way for his return to the lineup this weekend. Stroud is back in action at a pivotal time for the 8-7 Texans, who sit firmly in the mix for the AFC South division title with the 8-7 Jaguars and the 8-7 Colts -- as well as an AFC wild-card spot -- heading into the final two games of the regular season.