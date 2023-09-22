Stroud (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jaguars.
Stroud practiced in full Friday and will continue to play through his minor shoulder issue. Playing from behind all afternoon in Week 2, Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He's not yet a fantasy QB1 but has positioned himself on the back end of the QB2 map.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Managing shoulder injury•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Outstanding yardage total in loss•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Expected to play Week 2•