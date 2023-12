Stroud (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud, who suffered a concussion in the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Jets, has missed two straight games, but the quarterback's return to the field for the first practice of the week bodes well for his chances of returning to the lineup Sunday against the Titans. The extent of Stroud's practice participation won't be known until Houston releases its first Week 17 injury report later Wednesday.