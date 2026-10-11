Stroud completed 26 of 34 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans. He added five rushing yards and a TD on six carries.

Neither team had gotten the ball into the end zone at halftime, but Stroud fixed that by scampering for a two-yard TD in the third quarter before finding Jaylin Noel for a nine-yard score in the fourth. Despite the Texans' 1-4 record, Stroud still has yet to throw an INT this season, compiling a 6:0 TD:INT in five games, and he hasn't committed a turnover since Week 1. The fourth-year QB also has reinforcements coming for his receiving corps after Houston traded for Marvin Harrison on Sunday. Stroud will look to build on this performance in a Week 6 clash with the Jaguars.