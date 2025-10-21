Stroud completed 23 of 49 pass attempts for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking two carries for 25 yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle.

Fresh off of a season-high, four-touchdown performance against the Ravens, Stroud reverted to inconsistent pocket play in a deflating loss to the Seahawks. The 23-year-old failed to complete 50 percent of his passes while finishing as many touchdown drives as the dominant defense playing behind him. Stroud didn't get much help from his ground game, actually finishing Monday's loss as the Texans' leading rusher ahead of Woody Marks (10-15-0) and Nick Chubb (5-16-0). He also lost top wideout Nico Collins early in the fourth quarter to a concussion, a situation worth monitoring ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the 49ers. Stroud's stock would suffer further in Week 8 if Collins is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol.