Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

With Stroud not traveling to Tennessee for the contest, he'll target a potential return to action Dec. 24 against the Browns. In his absence Sunday, either Case Keenum or Davis Mills will draw the start, with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston indicating that Keenum is expected to get the assignment over Mills. Look for added context on that front to arrive closer to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.