Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ruled Stroud (concussion) out for Thursday's game against the Bills, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Stroud's headaches and sensitivity to light have subsided since he exited the Texans' Nov. 2 loss to the Broncos due to the concussion, but he remains in the five-step protocol and isn't on track to be cleared prior to Thursday. As a result, Davis Mills will draw a third consecutive start in his stead, but on a positive note, Stroud is slated to practice in some fashion Tuesday for the first time since sustaining the head injury. If all goes well for Stroud in Tuesday's session, he would seemingly be on a path to getting cleared to play ahead of the Texans' Week 13 game at Indianapolis on Nov. 30.