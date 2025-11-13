The Texans announced Thursday that Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, leaving Davis Mills in position to draw another start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stroud will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. He has yet to resume practicing, and per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston is still experiencing symptoms. Stroud's next chance to play will come Week 12 versus the Bills on Thursday Night Football, but before being eligible to retake the field he'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol, which includes undergoing evaluation by an independent neurologist.