Stroud completed two of four pass attempts for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason finale against New Orleans.

Stroud started Houston's first two offensive drives Sunday, finishing his brief appearance with a touchdown pass to Nico Collins after going three-and-out on the team's first possession. The promising rookie has been operating the first-unit offense all preseason despite not being officially named Week 1 starter by head coach DeMeco Ryans. Assuming this pattern holds true, Stroud will make his first regular-season start against the Ravens on Sept. 10.