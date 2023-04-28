The Texans selected Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, second overall.

For much of the pre-draft process, Stroud was considered a candidate to go first overall, and it's difficult to identify ways he could have played much better at Ohio State. This selection gives the Texans a credible franchise quarterback prospect, and one who will perhaps jumpstart the Houston passing game after throwing 85 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions over the last two years. Stroud (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) is not a big quarterback and is unlikely to run much at the NFL level, but his pocket movement is adequate and his quick release allows him to pose as a big-play threat as a passer.