Coach Demeco Ryans confirmed Friday that Stroud cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday at Indianapolis, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Since suffering a concussion Week 9 against the Broncos, Stroud ceded three consecutive starts to backup Davis Mills, but after logging back-to-back full sessions to begin Week 13 prep and clearly gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, the former will resume leading the Texans offense this weekend. Stroud will be facing a Colts defense Sunday that has given up the seventh-most passing yards (2,905) to opposing quarterbacks in 11 games this season.

