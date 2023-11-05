Stroud completed 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions while adding a 10-yard two-point conversion run in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Houston.

Stroud's yardage tally was a new NFL rookie single-game record, and the rookie fittingly accomplished the feat on an improbable six-play, 75-yard game-winning drive in the final 45 seconds of the contest. Stroud hit Tank Dell for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds remaining to cap off the march, a play preceded by a perfect 26-yard sideline throw to the rookie wideout. As his final numbers indicate, Stroud eviscerated the Buccaneers pass defense throughout the afternoon, and he connected with Nico Collins (14 yards), Noah Brown (75 yards), Dell (29 yards) and Dalton Schultz (nine yards) for his other four scoring tosses. Stroud's record-setting afternoon also marked his fifth multi-touchdown game of what is turning into a ROY-worthy campaign, and he'll next set his sights on an intriguing Week 10 road matchup versus the Bengals.