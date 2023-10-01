Stroud completed 16 of 30 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers. He added 16 rushing yards on four carries.

The rookie quarterback connected with Nico Collins for TDs in the first and fourth quarters while playing error-free football all afternoon. Perhaps the most impressive stat for Stroud was that he took zero sacks from a Pittsburgh pass rush headed by T.J. Watt despite working behind an offensive line missing both starting tackles and down to a third-string center. Stroud has a 6:0 TD:INT through his first four NFL games, giving him plenty of confidence heading into a Week 5 road clash with the Falcons.