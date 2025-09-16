Stroud completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 27 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay.

Stroud didn't waste much time scoring the Texans' first touchdown of the season after failing to get his team into the end zone against the Rams in Week 1. The 24-year-old dialed up WR Nico Collins for a 27-yard score on Houston's opening drive, but that would end up being his only touchdown of the contest. Stroud failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity on the opponent's one-yard line early in the fourth quarter when he missed on two consecutive throws before turning the ball over on downs. With marginal yardage totals (197.5 passing yards/game) and just one touchdown to one interception through two starts, Stroud has played his way out of starting consideration in standard 1QB formats ahead of Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.