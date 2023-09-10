Stroud completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 20 yards in the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie finished with some very serviceable numbers despite relatively sparse preseason playing time, and the fact he did it against such a formidable defense was especially impressive. Stroud's one turnover did lead to three Ravens points, although Houston was already down 13 in the fourth quarter at the time. The rookie second overall pick connected with nine different targets overall, which may have been one of the most encouraging aspects of his performance. With the seal now officially broken on his pro career, Stroud will aim to build on his early success against the Colts in a Week 2 home matchup.