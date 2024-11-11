Stroud completed 19 of 33 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions. He added one rush for five yards.

Stroud was in complete control in the first half, and his form was on display during Houston's final drive before halftime when he went 4-for-6 for 66 yards and a 15-yard touchdown. However, he struggled in the final two quarters, when he went 5-for-13 for 68 yards and a pair of picks. Overall, Stroud has now failed to record multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games while topping 250 passing yards just once in that span, limiting his fantasy appeal.