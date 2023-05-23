Coach DeMeco Ryans suggested Tuesday that he's in no rush to name a starting quarterback, though Stroud has done an "excellent job" so far, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis Mills was the first QB through drills at OTAs on Tuesday, followed by Stroud and then Case Keenum. The No. 2 overall pick figures to make starts as a rookie, but it won't automatically be Week 1 if he struggles this spring/summer. Ryan said a starter won't be determined until training camp and the preseason come around.