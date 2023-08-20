Stroud completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 60 yards and no touchdowns or turnovers in Saturday's preseason loss to Miami.

Stroud got to play the entire first half in his second preseason start, with incumbent Davis Mills (10/22, 94 yards) entering after halftime, all but confirming that the former will start under center for Houston. The second-overall pick from this year's draft did not post a gaudy line, but it was a marked improved over his first start where he completed just two passes while throwing a pick. Stroud will now attempt the difficult ask of developing as a rookie starter -- with a rookie head coach -- while running an offense that was putrid prior to his arrival.