Stroud, who has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee due to a concussion, may not be ready to return in Thursday's Week 12 game against Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stroud suffered the concussion in Week 9 against Denver and missed last Sunday's win over Jacksonville. He'll sit out a second straight contest this week, and he may miss a third game in Week 12. It doesn't help that the Texans will be on a short week, as they'll next play the Bills on Thursday Night Football. For as long as Stroud remains out, Davis Mills figures to start behind center for Houston.