Stroud (concussion) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stroud didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, so the signal-caller's continued absence Friday points to him remaining sidelined for Sunday's game against the Browns. The Texans' upcoming injury report will clarify whether there's any chance Stroud could play this weekend, but if he's unavailable, Case Keenum would once again be in line to fill in at QB for Houston in Week 16.