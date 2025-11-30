Stroud completed 22 of 35 passes for 276 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing once for no gain in the Texans' 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Stroud made his return from a three-game absence due to a concussion and looked very sharp despite the multi-game layoff, finishing with his second-highest passing yardage total of the season. Stroud spread the ball around effectively to six different targets, and after rookie Jayden Higgins had built up plenty of momentum while working with Davis Mills in the previous three games, Stroud helped extend his strong stretch of play by connecting with him on five occasions for 65 yards. Now back to full health for the stretch run, Stroud figures to be busy once again in a Week 14 road showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday night.