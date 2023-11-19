Stroud completed 27 of 37 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Stroud and the Texans were in the relatively unfamiliar position of trailing after one quarter, but the standout rookie signal-caller helped erase that deficit with an impressive 40-yard scoring dart to Tank Dell in the second quarter, which was preceded by a 20-yard scoring toss to Dalton Schultz in the opening period. However, Stroud, who appeared to be on pace for an even bigger day at halftime, slowed down some in the second half partly due to a pair of interceptions, although neither resulted in any Cardinals points. The second overall pick has now eclipsed the 300-yard mark in three consecutive games and next gets a crack at a Jaguars defense that's given up plenty of passing yards in a Week 12 divisional clash.