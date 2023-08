Stroud is slated to start Sunday's preseason finale against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The assignment will mark Stroud's third straight exhibition start, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, with the team planning on having the Sunday's starters log about two series worth of action, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site relays. Once Stroud gets his reps in against New Orleans, he'll turn his focus to preparing for Houston's regular-season opener against the Ravens.