Stroud completed 20 of 38 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 20 yards in the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Stroud looked like he was on his way to another highly productive day early while helping stake the Texans to a 17-0 lead in the first half, but the fourth-year signal-caller and his offense largely stagnated in the second half. Stroud spread the ball around while connecting with eight different targets overall, and his trio of scoring strikes went to Nico Collins (12 yards), Xavier Hutchinson (11 yards) and Dalton Schultz (11 yards), the latter accounting for Houston's only second-half points. Despite the Texans' monumental collapse, Stroud's highly impressive season continues, as he's up to 2,462 passing yards, a 19:3 TD:INT and 120 rushing yards and another score heading into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Colts on Thursday night.