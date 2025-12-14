Stroud completed 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals. He added 10 rushing yards on six carries.

A 57-yard TD strike to Nico Collins on the second play of the game set the tone for the rout, and Stroud tossed two more scores -- one to Dalton Schultz in the third quarter and a second to Collins in the fourth -- before the afternoon was over. It's the second time this season Stroud has thrown more than two touchdowns, with the other coming against the Ravens back in Week 5. The third-year QB is keeping the Texans in position for a playoff spot, and he'll take a 15:6 TD:INT through 11 games into another potential blowout win over the Raiders in Week 16.