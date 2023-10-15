Stroud completed 13 of 27 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints. He added three rushing attempts for two yards.

Stroud threw his first career interception on Houston's second possession, ending his streak of passes without being picked off at 191. The Texans actually retained the ball on the play because Saints linebacker Zack Baun fumbled after recording the interception, and Stroud capitalized on the second chance by finding Dalton Schultz for a one-yard touchdown six plays later. He added a six-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods in the second quarter. The second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has a 9:1 TD:INT heading into Houston's Week 7 bye.