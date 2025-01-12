Stroud completed 22 of 33 passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers. He added six rushes for 42 yards.

Stroud took some time to get the offense moving as a lost fumble by John Metchie and an interception ended a few of Houston's drives early on. However, Stroud hit his stride on a possession late in the second quarter, connecting on long passes of 34 and 37 yards before delivering a 13-yard touchdown to Nico Collins. That was his only score of the game, but Stroud put together an efficient performance the rest of the way to earn the second postseason victory of his career.