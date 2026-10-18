Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He added five yards on his only carry.

With Marvin Harrison making his Texans debut, Stroud spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers as he set a new season high in TD passes and topped 300 yards for the third time in six games. The QB did throw his first INT of the season at a potentially crucial time, getting picked off by Travis Hunter in the end zone in the fourth quarter, but Stroud made up for it by putting together a game-winning field goal drive as time expired on his next possession. He'll take a 9:1 TD:INT into a Week 7 clash with the Giants.