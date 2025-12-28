Stroud completed 16 of 28 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers. He added four rushes for zero yards.

Stroud accounted for his most impactful production during Houston's first two possessions, delivering touchdown strikes of 75 and 43 yards while completing four passes combined for 142 yards. In addition to struggling to move the offense thereafter, Stroud threw two picks -- the first of which led directly to a Chargers' field goal. It was a mixed performance overall for Stroud, who accounted for multiple touchdowns for the second time in five matchups since returning from injury, but also turned the ball over multiple times for the first time since Week 3.