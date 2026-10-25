Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. He added two rushing attempts for four yards and threw a successful two-point conversion.

Stroud threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison in the final minute of the first half and added a two-point conversion to Cade Stover to tie the score at 14-14 heading into halftime. Houston's next points didn't come until the final minute of the fourth quarter, when Stroud found Xavier Hutchinson for a three-yard touchdown that sent the game to overtime. The Texans went three-and-out on the first possession of OT, and the Giants responded with a touchdown to drop the Texans to 2-5 heading into Houston's Week 8 bye. It's hard to blame Stroud for the team's poor record given his strong 11:1 TD:INT.