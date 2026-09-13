Stroud completed 26 of 38 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Bills. He also rushed twice for 15 yards and fumbled twice, losing both fumbles.

Stroud guided a pair of touchdown drives capped by David Montgomery runs before finding Nico Collins for a 12-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. The 24-year-old QB gave the Texans a one-point lead with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery in the fourth quarter, but the Bills responded with a 9-3 run to take a five-point lead with 1:36 remaining. Houston's final drive got to first-and-goal at Buffalo's nine-yard line before Stroud took two sacks in a three-play span, the last of which ended in his second lost fumble of the game. Turnovers in big moments have become a recurring issue for Stroud, who turned the ball over seven times in two games last postseason. Stroud and the Texans will try to bounce back in Week 2 against the Bengals.