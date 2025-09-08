Stroud completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 188 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while taking five carries for 32 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Stroud struggled to finish drives Sunday, leading three lengthy possessions that ended in field-goal attempts. A second-half interception cemented the signal-caller's poor outing and a loss to begin the 2025 campaign. Stroud and his fantasy managers were hoping for a better start after the offense petered out down the stretch last season. Houston will have an extra day to figure things out offensively before hosting the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 2.