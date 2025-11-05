Coach DeMeco Ryans noted Wednesday that Stroud (concussion) "will be out" Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

With Stroud in the NFL's concussion protocol and not slated to be available this weekend, Davis Mills is in line to draw the start at QB for Houston on Sunday. Stroud's next chance to see game action will occur in Week 11, when the Texans play Tennessee on the road.