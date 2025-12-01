Stover caught both of his targets for 16 yards and had four carries for three yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts in Week 13.

In addition to Stover's day job as the backup tight end to Dalton Schultz, the Texans gave him a side hustle as a short-yardage, tush-push element in the running attack. All four of his carries were on 3rd- or 4th-and-one situations, including three inside the red zone. The first two worked, but Indianapolis stopped it on successive tries in the fourth quarter. It was a curious decision by the coaching staff to run Stover on 4th-and-one at the Colts' 17-yard line after it didn't work on third down. At the time, Houston was leading, 20-16, and the turnover on downs left the Texans vulnerable to a loss had Indianapolis scored a touchdown. That Houston added this package for Stover and used it in the red zone slightly enhances the backup tight end's value going forward.