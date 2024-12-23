Stover (appendix) was listed as a limited practice participant on Sunday's estimated report, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stover underwent an emergency appendectomy Dec. 14, which has forced him to be sidelined for the Texans' last two games. Houston didn't practice Sunday, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Wednesday's game against the Ravens. Irv Smith was signed to the Texans' active roster this past Friday, and he would serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz if Stover isn't able to play on Christmas Day.