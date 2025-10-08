Houston executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that he expects Stover (foot) to return at some point in 2025, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stover suffered a broken foot in the season-opening loss to the Rams and placed on injured reserve, which ensures at least four missed games. Caserio's comments suggest the tight end will be unavailable beyond the four-week minimum. While addressing the status of Houston's injured players, the GM lumped Stover into a group whose return timeline is "not as definitive" as it is with some other players.