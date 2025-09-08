Stover caught four of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Stover's 36 snaps on offense were more than starter Dalton Schultz (34), which is surprising but unlikely significant. The Texans' passing attack struggled, and there many packages used to jumpstart a dormant offense. Stover has history with quarterback C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, which gives him a level of fantasy intrigue, but Schultz is still considered the best fantasy option at tight end in Houston.