The Texans placed Stover (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Stover suffered a broken foot during Houston's loss to the Rams in Week 1, and he'll now have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return to practice from IR. The Texans' tight end corps was heavily depleted even before Stover's injury, with Brevin Jordan (knee) and Irv Smith (ankle) both done for the year, hence the team's decision to sign Harrison Bryant off the practice squad to back up starter Dalton Schultz.