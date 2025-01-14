The Texans placed Stover (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The nature of Stover's injury is unclear after the rookie tight end played 36 offensive snaps, his second-most of the season, during last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers. He finished the contest catching all four of his targets for 28 yards. Primarily used as a blocker this season, Stover's rookie campaign ends having caught 15 of 22 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown during the regular season. Teagan Quitoriano (calf) was recently designated for return from injured reserve and could be activated ahead of the divisional round clash with the Chiefs. Irv Smith is also on the roster behind Dalton Schultz.