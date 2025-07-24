General manager Nick Caserio told reporters Thursday that Stover (collarbone) has stood out during the offseason and the early portions of training camp, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

Stover saw limited playing time during his rookie campaign, finishing with 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 133 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games. He broke his collarbone during the Texans' wild-card win over the Chargers in January, but he has fully recovered from the injury and has made a good impression on Caserio and the coaching staff. Stover enters training camp in a competition against Brevin Jordan (knee) for backup tight end duties behind Dalton Schultz.