Stover (appendix) was a full participant in Monday's practice.
Stover has missed the last two games after undergoing an appendectomy, but he's poised to return for Wednesday's Christmas Day game versus Baltimore. Stover has a 14-132-1 receiving line on 20 targets behind Dalton Schultz this season.
