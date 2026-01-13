Bullock recorded three tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's 30-6 wild-card playoff round win over the Steelers.

On a night when Houston's offense struggled, its defense stole the show with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. After Sheldon Rankins returned a fumble for a score, Bullock put the final touch on the victory with a 50-yard return. It was the fifth pick of the year for Bullock.