Texans' Calen Bullock: Finishes off Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullock recorded three tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's 30-6 wild-card playoff round win over the Steelers.
On a night when Houston's offense struggled, its defense stole the show with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. After Sheldon Rankins returned a fumble for a score, Bullock put the final touch on the victory with a 50-yard return. It was the fifth pick of the year for Bullock.
