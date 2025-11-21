Bullock logged five tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed and forced a fumble in Thursday's 23-16 win over Buffalo in Week 12.

Bullock was prominent in Houston's third straight victory and helped get the team above .500 for the first time this season. A second-quarter pick in Buffalo's end of the field set up a field goal, and his third-quarter forced fumble put Houston in business just outside the red zone. That led to the team's final score. Bullock later secured the win by picking off a Josh Allen pass as the Bills threatened to the tie game late in the fourth quarter. The three turnovers forced made him the first player in the NFL to record such a stat line this season. The second-year safety out of USC now has four interceptions in 11 games, a nice follow-up to the five picks he had as a rookie.