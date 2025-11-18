default-cbs-image
Bullock finished Sunday's 16-13 Week 11 win over Tennessee with six tackles (three solo).

Bullock's tackle total tied for second-most on the Texans. It also marked the second straight week that Bullock has registered six stops, which is his highest mark in a game so far this season. Bullock has played every defensive snap for Houston each of the past three weeks.

