Texans' Calen Bullock: Makes six stops again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullock finished Sunday's 16-13 Week 11 win over Tennessee with six tackles (three solo).
Bullock's tackle total tied for second-most on the Texans. It also marked the second straight week that Bullock has registered six stops, which is his highest mark in a game so far this season. Bullock has played every defensive snap for Houston each of the past three weeks.
