Bullock recorded four total tackles (three solo) and one interception in Monday night's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

The second-year safety was one of two Texans to nab a pick in Monday night's loss, intercepting a pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the second quarter. Bullock has established himself as one of the NFL's top ball hawks in his first two years in the league, recording 13 passes defended, including six interceptions, in just 23 regular-season contests. He's expected to continue starting alongside M.J. Stewart in the Texans' secondary ahead of a Week 8 contest against the 49ers.