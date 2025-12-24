Texans' Calen Bullock: Paces Texans in stops Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullock tallied nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-21 victory against Las Vegas.
Bullock's nine tackles led Houston and marked a career high. They also pushed Bullock up to 60 stops on the campaign, exceeding the 54 he recorded as a rookie last season. The second-year safety has started every game for the Texans during his sophomore campaign and has registered nine defensed passes, including four interceptions.
